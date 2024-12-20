Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Issues Warning: No Protests Allowed in Parliament Premises

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla issued a stern warning on Friday, cautioning members against engaging in demonstrations or protests within Parliament premises. This directive followed widespread protests by both opposition and treasury benches over an alleged insult to B.R. Ambedkar.

"Do not resort to demonstration or protest at any gate or anywhere in Parliament premises. Else, the House will have to take serious action," Birla said in the House on Friday.

On Thursday, two MPs were injured in a scuffle, and a female lawmaker accused Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, of intimidation during the protests over the Ambedkar issue.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addressed the House, emphasizing, "It is not proper to hold any kind of protests or demonstrations at any of the gates of Parliament. You must adhere to the rules in this regard. I urge you once again to take this warning seriously."

On Friday, BJP members staged demonstrations within Parliament premises, protesting against the Congress.

