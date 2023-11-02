Lokesh urges Andhra Governor to send report on CM Jagan's 'mental condition'

Amaravati, Nov 2 Alleging that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has totally lost his mental balance, Telugu Desam Party General Secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday demanded that the Governor intervene in the matter and send a report to the Centre on his "mental condition".

Lokesh said that Jagan has totally forgotten the fact that the people have elected him as the Chief Minister to extend good governance to them and is acting like a person who is mentally ill.

"Acting like an insane person, Mr Jagan has been registering cases after cases against the former Chief Minister and TDP supremo, Mr Chandrababu Naidu," Lokesh said in a statement.

His sharp reaction came after the CID registered another case against Chandrababu Naidu, who was released on interim bail on health grounds two days ago in an alleged skill development scam case.

Lokesh said that he strongly feels that Jagan is no longer eligible to continue as the Chief Minister since his insanity has reached its peak.

"I demand the Governor intervene immediately and send a report to the Centre on Mr Jagan's mental health," he said.

The people of the state are understanding the mental condition of Jagan as he has been filing case after case against Chandrababu on a regular basis, he said, adding that this is for the first time in the country that so many cases have been filed against the Leader of the Opposition.

The TDP General Secretary said that if the Governor does not interfere now, the "madness may reach to a further level and the decisions that follow may totally spoil the state's future, murdering democracy in the state."

Though not even a single rupee corruption has taken place in the Skill Development project, cases have been foisted while another case has been filed in the Inner Ring Road issue which has not taken shape at all, he claimed.

"Now, the issue of sand has been brought onto the scene though sand was supplied free of cost and another case with regard to the most famous Fibernet project," he observed.

