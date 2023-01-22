Longest-surviving Hizbul militant held in J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, Jan 22 The longest-surviving militant of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that a joint party of police and the army arrested Nasir Ahmed Shergojri alias Qasim Bhai, who was active since 2017 and was involved in a number of criminal cases.

