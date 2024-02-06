Lookout notice issued for ex-BRS MLA for BMW crash near Telangana Dy CM’s house

Hyderabad, Feb 6 Hyderabad police issued a lookout notice for former BRS MLA Shakeel Aamir in connection with the December 24 BMW accident case involving his son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), M. Vijay Kumar, revealed on Tuesday that the lookout notice has been issued against the former MLA from Bodhan as he allegedly helped his son escape to Dubai.

Police had already issued a lookout notice against Raheel Aamir and both father and son are reported to be in Dubai.

The DCP said they gathered evidence that while in Dubai, the former MLA allegedly helped his son come out of police custody and implicated an unrelated person in the case.

Raheel was driving the BMW which rammed into the barricades in front of Praja Bhavan, the official residence of Telangana Deputy Chief Minister.

No one was injured but the barricade and the front portion of the car were damaged in the incident. The person driving the car and three others travelling with him escaped leaving behind the car. Later, a person came to the spot to claim the abandoned car.

A case of rash driving was registered against him. However, subsequent investigation revealed that Raheel, son of the former MLA from Bodhan, was driving the car.

The police officers allegedly let off Raheel and booked a person who works as a driver at the former MLA’s house.

The DCP said a total of 16 people were booked and five were arrested including Inspectors of Panjagutta and Bodhan police stations for helping the accused.

Suspended Inspector of Panjagutta police station, Durga Rao was arrested at Guntakal in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh on February 4. He was evading arrest since January 27.

Vijay Kumar said Durga Rao, who is accused Number 13 in the case, was produced before the court, which granted him bail. The court directed him to cooperate in the investigation.

The DCP said the suspended Inspector appeared before the Investigation Officer in the case. Durga Rao allegedly let off Raheel from police custody and within a few hours the accused left for Dubai to join his father.

The inspector then implicated the MLA’s driver in the case and misled the entire investigation.

On January 28, police arrested Circle Inspector of Bodhan Police Station, Prem Kumar and former MLA’s aide Abdul Wasey.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner K. Sreenivasa Reddy, in an unprecedented action on January 31, transferred the entire staff of the Panjagutta police station and shifted them to police headquarters.

Meanwhile, the DCP also said that the police were also investigating the fatal road accident which took place in Jubilee Hills in March 2022. Raheel was allegedly present in the SUV which hit street vendors crossing the road, resulting in the death of a two-month-old child and injuries to four others. There were allegations that the MLA’s son was driving the car. He, however, had denied this and clarified that the car belonged to his cousin.

Shakeel, who was then an MLA, stated the son of his cousin was at the wheels at the time of the accident and he escaped as some people present there had started beating him up. The DCP said a charge sheet has been filed in the case and the trial was pending.

Stating that there are some similarities in both the cases, Vijay Kumar said they have decided to thoroughly investigate it.

