LoP in Rajasthan Tika Ram Jully Injured in Car Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Tikaram Jully, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, was involved in a car accident near Bhandarej on Wednesday night. His vehicle collided with a nilgai while he was en route from Alwar to Jaipur after attending a meeting at Phool Bagh Palace in Alwar.

Jully sustained a minor fracture on his left hand and was promptly taken to the district hospital by the highway duty team. Dausa collector Devendra Kumar confirmed Jully's stable condition. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed his well wishes for Jully's speedy recovery. News has been received that the Leader of Opposition, Tikaram Jully, was injured in a road accident in Dausa. I pray to Lord Shri Ram for his speedy recovery,” said CM Bhajan Lal Sharma on X.