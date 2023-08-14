Loss of lives in HP extremely distressing, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Aug 14 Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the loss of lives in Himachal Pradesh due to rains and landslides is extremely distressing and assured that NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations in Himachal Pradesh.

"The loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides at various places in Himachal Pradesh is extremely distressing. NDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations along with the local administration. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. May God give them the strength to bear this sorrow. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.

At least 26 people have been killed in Himachal Pradesh since Sunday night in separate incidents after rain played havoc in the state. Nine people have also been buried under the temple rubble which collapsed in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also visited several affected areas.

