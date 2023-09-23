Lottery Scam: ED files charge sheet against FGHSPL, 15 others

New Delhi, Sep 23 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Friday that it has filed a charge sheet against Future Gaming & Hotel Services Private Limited (FGHSPL) and 15 other companies before a special court in Kolkata in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on FIRs registered by Kolkata Police against FGHSPL and other companies under various sections of IPC and Lotteries Regulation Act.

"The accused persons were found engaged in selling of lotteries organised by the states of Sikkim and Nagaland in whole of India, including West Bengal," the ED said.

The ED investigation revealed that FGHSPL entered into agreements with various state governments to sell the state organised lotteries in whole of India. However, it allegedly cheated the lottery issuing state governments by not depositing the entire sale proceeds generated from the sale of lotteries.

The modus operandi also included illegally retaining unsold lotteries, claiming prizes on unsold lotteries, manipulating data to show unsold prize-winning tickets as sold and claiming prizes on the same which are also in contravention of the Lotteries Regulation Act.

During investigation, proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 411 crore were attached/freezed in the bank accounts of the accused persons.

