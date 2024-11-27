Love & humanity essence of all religions: Siddaramaiah

Ballari, Nov 27 Amid charges of Muslim appeasement, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday that love and humanity are the essence of all religions and he equally loves all the people irrespective of their religion.

“No religion preaches hatred. Love and humanity are the essence of all religions. As Basavanna said the meaning of religion is simple which is compassion. The foundation of all the religions is compassion. No religion thrives where there is hatred and envy. Hatred fragments society,” the Chief Minister said after inaugurating the Amrita Mahotsava of Ballari’s religious centre and handing over free homes provided to underprivileged families by the religious institution.

“I love all Hindus just as I love Christians, Muslims, Jains, and Buddhists. Beware of those who spread hatred and oppose religion. India is a pluralistic country, and harmony among all religions is the essence of our land. Preserving this is the duty of every Indian,” the Chief Minister said.

He also urged people to follow their religion while fostering tolerance for all others, adding, this is the great value enshrined in the Constitution.

“Following it is the highest respect we can offer to Swami Vivekananda and our Constitution. Backward classes, minorities, Shudras, Dalits, and women were historically deprived of education due to the caste system. However, our Constitution liberated them from these shackles and provided them with education,” he said.

Highlighting Basavanna's teachings, he remarked: "Over 850 years ago, Basavanna denounced the caste system by saying, 'Do not ask who he is; recognise him as ours.' Yet, caste divisions persist even today."

Praising the contributions of Christian clergy and institutions, the Chief Minister said the Christian leaders and institutions have made a significant contribution to society by providing education to the underprivileged of all religions and castes.

“This is a major service. Only when education is both intellectual and scientific does it achieve its true purpose Everyone believes in one God with many names. Basavanna’s teachings — ‘The earth is a pillar, the body a temple, and the head the golden spire’ — align with Kanakadasa’s message through the banana story that there is no place without God,” he said.

He concluded by urging everyone to read Ambedkar’s speech during the Constitution adoption ceremony and to uphold the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution.

