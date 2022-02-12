Low-intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's residence in Manipur; no casualties
A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district on, said police on Friday.
The incident took place around 8 pm and no casualties were reported.
"A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party in the Imphal East district. The incident occurred around 8 pm. No casualties reported," said Maharabam Pradip Singh, Superintendents of Police, Imphal East.
