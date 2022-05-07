LPG prices go up, 14-kg commercial cylinder now costs Rs 999.50

LPG Gas Price Hike rates for domestic use have increased. It has been decided to increase the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 50. With the price hike of Rs 50, the price of a cylinder has now reached Rs 999.50. In the national capital, New Delhi, the price of domestic gas has gone up to Rs 999.50. The new rates are applicable from today. Earlier on March 22, the rate was hiked by Rs 50. Domestic gas prices were not raised in April.

On April 1, the price of LPG cylinders used for commercial purposes was increased by Rs 250. In May, it was increased by Rs 102.50. The price of a 19-kg cylinder used for commercial purposes has reached Rs 2,253. On March 22, the price of a 19-kg cylinder was hiked by Rs 9. The price of 5 kg LPG cylinder has reached Rs 655.

A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 999.50 in the national capital. With the latest price hike, the LPG cylinder in Mumbai will cost Rs 999.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay Rs 1,026. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to Rs 1,015.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost Rs 1,037.50.

The rise in prices of petrol and petroleum products is said to be due to rising international prices. The war between Russia and Ukraine is also said to have been fueled by rising international trade and fuel oil prices.

The general public is facing rising petrol and diesel prices. In Mumbai, petrol is priced at Rs 120 per liter and diesel at Rs 104 per liter. The general public facing petrol and diesel price hikes will be hit by the price hike of gas cylinders. Now you have to pay Rs.1000 for 14 kg of domestic LPG. Today, the price of LPG has gone up by Rs 50 to Rs 999.50 per cylinder. However, due to the different taxes levied at the local level, the rates for gas cylinders vary from city to city.