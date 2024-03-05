LS Polls: Chief Election Commissioner Advocates for Inclusive Polling Stations Run by Women and Persons with Disabilities

In a significant move towards fostering inclusivity and gender equality in the electoral process, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has unveiled plans to establish polling stations entirely operated by women. Kumar emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, "We will ensure that a few polling stations are entirely managed by women. Additionally, efforts will be made to deploy female security personnel in these stations."

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "There will be a few polling stations which will be run entirely by women. We will try to deploy female security personnel in those polling stations... Similarly, some polling stations will be… pic.twitter.com/vVQpgQ706o — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

Furthermore, Kumar highlighted the commission's commitment to accommodating persons with disabilities by establishing polling stations entirely managed by them. He stated, "Similarly, some polling stations will be established entirely by persons with disabilities. This will set an example for society, demonstrating that they are no less capable than anyone else."

These measures aim to create an inclusive and empowering environment during the electoral process, promoting equal participation and representation for all segments of society. As West Bengal prepares for the upcoming elections, the Election Commission's efforts underscore its dedication to ensuring a fair and accessible voting experience for every citizen.

The Election Commission is likely to announce the dates for Lok Sabha polls after March 13. The commission has been visiting multiple states to assess the preparedness for the general election, and once it is completed, the dates will be announced. The commission, over the past few months, has been holding regular meetings with Chief Electoral officers (CEOs) of all states to gauge the preparations. The CEOs have listed problem areas, movement of EVMs, their requirement of security forces, tightening vigilance on the borders.