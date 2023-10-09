LS polls: Cong gets into election mode, will hold rallies in all 90 assembly seats in Haryana

Chandigarh, Oct 9 A meeting of the 11-member committee formed regarding Congress rallies, to be organised in Haryana ahead of the parliamentary polls likely slated in May next year, was held under the leadership of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state President Chaudhary Udaibhan.

In the meeting held at the party office in Chandigarh, it was decided that the Congress will now switch to election mode.

Rallies will be held in all 90 assembly constituencies of the state, which will start from Haryana Day i.e. November 1.

The first rally will be a rally in Radaur and the next in Israna on November 5.

The programme being held on a small scale has been named 'Jan Aakrosh Rally' and the campaign to be started in the entire state has been named 'Congress Lao, Desh Bachao.'

At the meeting, all 11 members of the committee including former minister Ashok Arora, working president Jitendra Bhardwaj, former ministers Aftab Ahmed, Geeta Bhukkal, Rao Dan Singh, Anand Singh Dangi, Jaiveer Valmiki, KV Singh, Professor Virendra Singh, former IAS Chandra Prakash and Bajrang Das Garg was present.

