LS polls: Congress names 9 candidates in Odisha in new list

Bhubaneswar, April 13 The Congress on Saturday announced a fresh list of candidates in nine Lok Sabha constituencies in Odisha for the upcoming general elections.

The party has fielded former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Srikant Kumar Jena from Balasore Lok Sabha constituency.

The party has again nominated Sucharita Mohanty for Puri Lok Sabha constituency. Mohanty had earlier contested in Puri Lok Sabha seat in 2014 elections. However, she was replaced by journalist Satya Prakash Nayak on the seat in the 2019 general elections.

The party has nominated Anant Prasad Sethi, Anchal Das, Mohan Hembram, and Sidharth Swarup Das from Bhadrak, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Kendrapara Parliamentary constituencies, respectively.

Sashmita Behera, daughter of former Union Minister Bhajman Behera, has been named as the Congress nominee for Dhenkanal Lok Sabha constituency.

Youth leader Yasir Nawaz has been fielded from Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha constituency, while

the party has nominated Rabindra Kumar Sethy for Jagatsinghpur seat replacing Pratima Mallik.

Sethy also contested from Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency in 2009 general elections but lost to Bibhu Prasad Tarai of the Communist Party of India.

The Congress had earlier announced names of candidates for eight Parliamentary constituencies of the state.

The party has so far declared candidates for 17 out of 21 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state.

