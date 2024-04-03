LS polls: Haryanvi Singer MD Rockstar to motivate youth voters in Gurugram

Gurugram, April 3 Leaving no stone unturned to ensure 100 per cent voting in Gurugram in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Haryanvi singer MD Desi Rockstar (Manoj Kumar) has been made the brand ambassador of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The singer will be seen motivating the youth voters to vote.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Hitesh Kumar Meena who is the nodal officer for the SVEEP programme, said that under the programme, MD Deshi Rockstar has been named the brand ambassador of the district.

"He will motivate the new voters to vote in the poll. The Haryanvi singer will contribute to raising awareness and promoting active participation in the electoral process among the citizens and youth of the district,” he said.

For this programme, an awareness message will also be launched on social media soon by the district administration.

"MD Rockstar himself is a youth, his message to the youth on social media will act as a catalyst to increase the voting graph," Meena said.

