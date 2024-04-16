LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, Bengal; BJP chief's roadshows in TN

New Delhi, April 16 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will hold four public meetings -- two each in Bihar and West Bengal -- to campaign for the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In Bihar, the Prime Minister will address public meetings in Gaya at 10 a.m. and in Purnea at 12:30 p.m. From there, he will proceed to West Bengal to hold public meetings in Balurghat (2:30 p.m.) and Raiganj (4:15 p.m.).

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will hold three roadshows in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday. His roadshows in Ramanathapuram, Tenkasi, and Perambalur are slated for 10:30 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 4:10 p.m., respectively.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah will campaign for the BJP in Jammu & Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. He will hold public meetings in Jammu's Paloura at 10:45 a.m. and Uttarakhand's Kotdwar at 2:15 p.m.

In the evening, the Home Minister will hold a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara.

* Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is scheduled to visit Nagaland to address an election rally in Dimapur on Tuesday. The public rally will begin at 12 noon.

* Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will hold multiple public outreach programmes in Kerala on Tuesday. The programme titled 'Janasamparkam' is scheduled at Kodiyathur, Theyyathumkadavu in Kozhikode district, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Subsequently, the Wayanad MP will proceed to Malappuram district, where he will participate in five public outreach events at Keezhuparamba Town, Urangattiri, Mampad, Nilambur, and Moothedam.

* Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi will hold roadshows in Assam and Tripura. Her roadshows in Assam's Jorhat is slated for 11:30 a.m. and in Tripura West at 2:45 p.m.

* Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife, Dimple Yadav, the sitting Mainpuri MP, will file her nomination on Tuesday.

* Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address a public meeting in Ajmer at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

* Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday. He will campaign for AAP candidate in Bhavnagar on Tuesday.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address an election rally at 1.30 p.m. in Nehtaur on Tuesday. He will also hold a roadshow in Saharanpur at 4.10 p.m. From there, CM Yogi will proceed to Shamli to hold a public meeting for BJP's Kairana Lok Sabha seat candidate.

* Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Chaudhary Jayant Singh will campaign for NDA candidate Bhupendra Yadav from the Alwar Lok Sabha constituency of Rajasthan on Tuesday.

* Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati will address an election rally in Bijnor at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

* Congress leader Digvijay Singh will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Rajgarh Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday.

* Congress leader Sachin Pilot will address a public meeting in Jammu's Udhampur on Tuesday.

* Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will file his nomination for the Lok Sabha election from Madhya Pradesh's Guna seat on Tuesday.

