LS polls: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, Bengal, MP today

New Delhi, April 7 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies in Bihar's Nawada and West Bengal's Jalpaiguri on Sunday. He will also hold a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur.

The Prime Minister will address the rally in Nawada at noon, while in Jalpaiguri, the programme is scheduled for 3:15 p.m. His roadshow for BJP's Jabalpur candidate Ashish Dubey will start at around 6:15 p.m.

Major political events that will unfold across the country today:

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings in Rajasthan's Bikaner and Jhunjhunu on Sunday at around 11:45 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., respectively.

* BJP President J.P. Nadda will address a rally in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar on Sunday at around 2:45 p.m. From there, he will proceed to Tiruchirappalli to hold a roadshow at 5:30 p.m.

* Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for BJP candidates in Rajasthan on Sunday. He will address public meetings in support of BJP candidates in Bharatpur, Dausa and Sikar districts.

* Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav will visit the ancestral home of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at Yusufpur locality in Mohammadabad town of Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur district on Sunday. He will meet Ansari's relatives and express his condolences. Ansari died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda on March 28.

* AAP leaders and party workers will observe a daylong 'collective fast' on Sunday to mark their protest against the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

* Union Home Minister Amit Shah's two-day Assam visit will start on Sunday, during which he is scheduled to address rallies in Hojai, Lakhimpur and Gohpur.

* Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will hold a public meeting in Arjuni Morgaon of Maharashtra's Gondia district on Sunday for Sunil Mendhe, the BJP candidate from Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.

* Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh will take out the "Wada Nibhao Padyatra" in Chachoura on Sunday. Digvijay Singh is the Congress candidate from the Rajgarh Lok Sabha constituency seat.

* Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will address a farmers' conference in Panchu in support of the BJP candidate from Bikaner parliamentary constituency on Sunday.

* Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Choudhary will address a conference of BJP booth presidents in Dadri and Jewar assembly constituencies of Gautam Buddha Nagar on Sunday.

* Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will address BJP's Lok Sabha Volunteers' Conference in Azamgarh.

* Union Minister Smriti Irani will address a public meeting in Meerut on Sunday to seek votes for BJP candidate Arun Govil.

* Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini will hold a rally in Tohana of Sirsa Lok Sabha seat on Sunday. After the rally, the Chief Minister will also participate in other programmes in the constituency.

* Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari will hold a roadshow in Balaghat on Sunday at around noon. He will also address a public meeting there.

* Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will address a public meeting in Nainital's Letibunga on Sunday for BJP candidate Ajay Bhatt from Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar Lok Sabha seat.

