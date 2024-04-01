LS polls: PM Modi’s three rallies, roadshow ahead of first phase in UP

Lucknow, April 1 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three rallies and a roadshow, ahead of the first phase of polls in Uttar Pradesh.

According to official sources, the Prime Minister will address a rally in Saharanpur on April 6. The same evening, he will hold a road show in Ghaziabad.

The Prime Minister will address a rally in Pilibhit on April 9 and in Moradabad on April 16.

The polling for the first phase will take place on April 19.

It may be recalled that on Sunday, the Prime Minister launched the poll campaign in Uttar Pradesh by addressing a really in Meerut. Other leaders of the NDA in UP were also present on the occasion.

