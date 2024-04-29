LS polls: Preparations in Gurugram constituency complete, says top official

Gurugram, April 29 Gurugram Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav has said that all preparations for the polling for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections have been completed.

A single-phase polling will be conducted in Haryana in all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state on May 25 in the sixth phase of the 2024 Parliamentary elections.

In nine assembly segments of the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency, 2,407 general polling stations and 74 auxiliary polling stations have been set up.

A total of 25,33,958 voters will exercise their franchise at all these booths, of which 13,51,239 are male voters and 12,2,641 are female voters.

The number of third-gender voters in Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency is 78.

Also, there are a total of 35,559 voters above 85 years of age and the number of voters with more than 40 per cent disability is 15,231 in the Gurugram constituency.

Voting time on May 25 would be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The nomination process for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will start with the release of the notification on April 29. After the release of the notification, nomination papers of the candidates will be filed from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. till May 6.

Nomination papers will be scrutinised on May 7.

The last date to withdraw the nomination is May 9.

The District Election Officer said that all preparations regarding nomination are complete.

"The nomination work will be completed with complete transparency. For this, work of different officers and employees has been imposed for all the duties including scrutiny of all nominations, security deposits, etc.," he added.

