LS Speaker pays tributes to Madan Mohan Malaviya, Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversary

New Delhi, Dec 25 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes at the portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan on their birth anniversary, on Wednesday.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda; Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw; Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav; Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju; Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge; Members of Parliament and former MPs also paid tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the occasion.

Booklets containing the profiles of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, brought out in Hindi and English by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, were presented to the dignitaries.

The portraits of Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee were unveiled in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (then Parliament House) on December 19, 1957, and February 12, 2019, respectively, in recognition of their outstanding services to the nation.

The President of India awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya posthumously and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2015.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid floral tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee at ‘Sadaiv Atal’ in New Delhi.

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, Om Birla said in a post on X, “Heartfelt tributes to former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Late Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary. Atal ji will always be remembered as a wise politician, dynamic poet, author, mentor and inspirational personality.”

“Be it the ruling party or the opposition, he was respected by all. His approach towards parliamentary traditions and his behaviour of simplicity and dignity in the House is exemplary for all public representatives. In memory of late Atal ji, 'Good Governance Day' is also celebrated across the country on this day. Best wishes to all countrymen on this occasion,” the Speaker wrote.

Similarly, paying tributes to Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Birla wrote on X, “Humble tributes to the great educationist and freedom fighter, Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malaviya ji on his birth anniversary.”

“The entire life of Bharat Ratna Malaviya ji was dedicated to the country and countrymen. His approach towards education was a beautiful synthesis of Indian culture with modern science,” he added.

“With the aim of preparing a generation enriched with modern knowledge and science and imbued with the spirit of Indianness, he laid the foundation of Kashi Hindu University. Mahamana's personality and work will always inspire us,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

