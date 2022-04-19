Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar to take over as next DGMO of Indian Army

New Delhi, April 19 Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar will be taking over as the next Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the Indian Army from May 1.

He is currently the General Officer Commanding of 1 Corps, a strike formation responsible for offensive operations against Eastern and Western theatres.

During his earlier stint, he was posted as Director of General Staff Duties at Army Headquarters.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Lt Gen Katiyar was commissioned in the 23rd Battalion of the Rajput Regiment in June 1986, which he later commanded along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir as well as in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lt Gen Katiyar had commanded an infantry brigade along the Western borders and also of a mountain division and also served as instructor in the Indian Military Training Team in Bhutan and at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.

He has attended the National Defence College, New Delhi, and also graduated from the prestigious National War College in the US.

He has been rewarded with Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.

