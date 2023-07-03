Lt Gen MU Nair takes over as new National Cyber Security Coordinator

New Delhi [India], July 3 : Lt Gen MU Nair has taken over as the new National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC).

Gen Nair previously held the chair of Signal-officer-in-Chief at the Army Headquarters.

Nair, who had in July 2022 taken over as the 28th Signal Officer-in-Chief, has also served as the commandant of the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering.

Nair replaces Lt Gen Rajesh Pant, a veteran of the Corps of Signals of the Indian Army.

National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC) under National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) coordinates with different agencies at the national level for cyber security matters.

The NCCC was established to facilitate rapid information sharing for proactive, preventative, and protective actions by individual entities and to develop the essential situational awareness of current and potential cyber security threats.

Under the direction of the government Security Council Secretariat (NSCS), NCSC is responsible for NCCC and works with several government agencies to address cyber security issues.

The NCCC is responsible with fostering greater cyber intelligence sharing, generating the situational awareness necessary to identify current and new cyber security vulnerabilities, and notifying the relevant authorities in the case of a cyberattack.

