Lucknow cops disguise themselves to arrest stalker

Lucknow, Dec 7 Cops in Lucknow disguised themselves as vegetable sellers to arrest a man who had been stalking a class 6 student, prompting her to stop going to school.

ADCP, West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, said: "First, we tried to convince the girl to go to the school and told he that we will provide security to her. A woman officer met the girl and then cops in the guise of vegetable sellers stayed at a place near the school while the woman cop in a 'veil' kept following her.

"On Tuesday, the stalker approached her and tried to talk to her. He was taken by surprise by the cops and arrested."

The miscreant whom the victim's family had identified Divyam Singh, 23, had been stalking the girl since the past few days.

He lured her to share her mobile number and then started chatting with her.

On the night of November 26, he convinced the girl to meet him, promising to give a wristwatch and later got fresh with her when she reached there.

As the girl resisted, he threatened her and later phoned her parents and threatened them too.

"He used to call us up during odd hours using different mobile numbers. He used to abuse us and threatened to kill us. We saw him roaming on a bike outside our house and we feared that he would kidnap my daughter. We are relieved that he has been arrested," said the victim's father.

