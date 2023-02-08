Lucknow to be renamed as Laxman Nagri - Reports

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak made a statement about the demand to change the name of Lucknow and said that it is well-known about Lucknow that it was the city of Laxman. The government will update everyone about the situation regarding the name change said the Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak reached the Bhadohi tour on Wednesday (February 8).

In Bhadohi, the Deputy CM held a review meeting regarding the progress of various schemes and development works the in the district. After he also unveiled the statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Suriyava. On this occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak gave a big statement regarding the demand of BJP MP Sangam Lal Gupta to change the name of Lucknow. He said that everyone knows that Lucknow was the city of Laxman. There will be further talks on the situation regarding the change of name. The way the Deputy CM named Lucknow as 'Laxman Nagri', it is clear that he has the intention of renaming Lucknow as Laxman Nagri