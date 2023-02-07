Lucknow to have 100 open air gyms this year

Lucknow, Feb 7 Lucknow is all set to have 100 open gyms in various parks of the state capital.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is planning to set up open air gyms in 100 parks.

The civic body has already floated a tender for this and has allocated a budget of Rs 12 crore from the CSR funds for the gyms.

The gyms will be set up in three phases. In the first phase, 35 parks have been chosen for installation including, Govardhan Park in Gomti Nagar, CID Park in Mahanagar, Uma Vatika in Jankipuram, Gulab Vatika Park in Alambagh, among others.

LMC officials said that the first phase of the work will be completed by the first week of March.

The gyms will be developed with 16 pieces of equipment, which would include an elliptical cross trainer, a recumbent cycle, two persons parallel dip stations and bar exerciser, arm wheel, walking bicycle chair, air walker with shoulder press and squat, comfort cycle and others.

Executive engineer and project manager, LMC, Atul Mishra said, "We have set a deadline to build open air gyms in 100 parks of the city in one year. The work of the first phase will be completed by March. After that, the work of the second and third phase will be taken up."

Additional municipal commissioner, Avendra Kumar said, "The gyms will be set up in such a manner that people can do all types of exercise. The gyms will be equipped with enough facilities and we will hire guards to ensure that the equipment is not broken or stolen."

