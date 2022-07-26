Lucknow University gets A++ grade by NAAC

Lucknow, July 26 Lucknow University (LU) has been accredited with an A++ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The NAAC team visited the campus of Lucknow University for a field visit on July 21 and the assessment was conducted till July 23.

After three days evaluation, NAAC gave the A++ grade to the university for the first time.

LU shared the news on Twitter and wrote: "University of Lucknow accredited A++ with NAAC. Our sincere gratitude to Her Excellency @GovernorofUp Smt @anandibenpatel for her constant mentorship and congratulations to the entire @lkouniv family."

Lucknow University had got a B grade in NAAC evaluation in 2020.

NAAC grading team evaluated every section of the university that is the administrative block, library, hostels and other sections.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava said the NAAC team suggested that a reading room should be constructed in University's Cooperative Lending Library.

NAAC team released LU grade on Tuesday and the report was submitted to Lucknow University Vice Chancellor, Professor Alok Kumar Rai.

As per the reports, NAAC team also evaluated Lucknow's National PG college and the grade of the college dipped this time. National PG college has been accredited with B++ grade.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor