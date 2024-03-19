Lucknow's Jurassic Park nearing completion

Lucknow, March 19 The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is developing the state’s first Jurassic Park in five acres of Janeshwar Mishra Park.

The park is in its final stages of completion. The dinosaur model will be 55-feet high and a four-metre-high talking tree will be part of Jurassic Park.

A cafeteria will also come up in the park.

Larger than life models of King Kong, Godzilla, Dinosaur, Mammoth and other animals are part of this project. These models will be equipped with sensors, and visitors will enjoy the sound effects of their breathing and movement.

Indramani Tripathi, vice-chairman, LDA said that scrap, tyres and other discarded material are being used in constructing these models.

The development authority is also beautifying Globe Park and Begum Hazrat Mahal Park in the Qaiserbagh area, both of which are iconic locations in the history of Lucknow.

