Madhya Pradesh: 9 Injured After Mini-Bus Overturns in Jabalpur

Police reported that nine individuals sustained injuries after a mini-bus they were traveling in overturned when the driver fell asleep at the wheel. The incident took place during the early hours of Monday on a national highway in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

According to authorities, the accident occurred around 5:30 to 6 am in the Panagar area, as the mini-bus, carrying 20 passengers, was en route to Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

The injured have been rushed to the government-run Jabalpur Medical College and Hospital, Panagar police station house office (SHO) Ajay Singh told PTI. None of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, he said.

Singh stated that preliminary investigations indicated that the accident transpired due to the driver nodding off while driving. The victims, who were traveling back to Ahmednagar from Varanasi, encountered the mishap near a roadside eatery on the highway, approximately 20 kilometers away from the district headquarters.