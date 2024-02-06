Madhya Pradesh Blast: PM Modi Offers Condolences, Announces Compensation for Harda Factory Tragedy Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Tuesday for the lives lost in a firecrackers factory blaze in Madhya Pradesh and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased.

The tragic incident occurred in Harda town, Madhya Pradesh, resulting in the death of at least seven individuals and injuring 63 others due to an explosion at the factory.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) quoted PM Modi as saying, "Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected." "Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given ₹ 50,000”.

The mishap occurred in the Bairagarh locality on Magardha road, located on the outskirts of Harda town, approximately 150 km away from the state capital Bhopal. Videos circulating on social media captured the intensity of the fire and the panic among people as explosions occurred intermittently at the site.