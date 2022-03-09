Madhya Pradesh Budget 2022: Rs 108 crore has been allotted for road construction

Madhya Pradesh government in the budget expressed its aim to construct roads in the state. Finance Minister while addressing the assembly said "The state government has built 3048 km of roads in the state till January 2022. He said that this year the target is to build 4000 km of roads."

The government also released provision of Rs 108 crore in the budget for road construction.

Earlier in the budget session, opposition MLAs reached the sanctum sanctorum. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the members of the Legislative Assembly for peace.

After which Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the opposition does not know when to protest. The budget was not presented and these people are protesting.