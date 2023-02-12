Madhya Pradesh government clarifies on tandoor ban, says no such order issued

Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday clarified that no prohibitory order was issued banning the use of tandoor in the state.

"No prohibitory order has been issued banning the use of tandoor in the state," said a government order (roughly translated from Hindi).

The reports of the Madhya Pradesh government announcing a ban on tandoors are surfacing in the media.

According to the reports, Food Department cited rising pollution for the ban on tandoors across the state.

Tandoori roti or using tandoors will be fined up to Rs 5 lakh for violating the state government's order, added the reports.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor