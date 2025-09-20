Madhya Pradesh: PM Jan Aushadhi Yojana providing affordable medicines to poor in Guna

Guna, Sep 20 The Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), launched by the Central Government, is playing a vital role in providing affordable and quality medicines to economically weaker sections in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. Under this scheme, Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened near the district hospital, offering generic medicines at lower prices.

The initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on patients by providing essential medicines at highly subsidised rates. Citizens of Guna have welcomed the scheme, saying it has eased the financial pressure of healthcare, especially for families with multiple members suffering from chronic or serious illnesses.

Locals said that the Kendras have become a boon for low-income families, as a large portion of their earnings previously went towards costly medicines. With the availability of generic drugs, the economic burden on these families has significantly reduced.

So far, over 850 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country, and the government plans to increase this number to 25,000. Apart from making affordable medicines accessible, the initiative is also generating employment opportunities.

One beneficiary told IANS, “It’s a very good scheme by the central government for the betterment of the poor. My father is a BP patient, and I am also a patient. This scheme provides affordable medicines, and I want to thank the government for this.”

Another beneficiary said, “This is a great scheme. I’m receiving 90 per cent benefit. We are getting medicines at very low prices. I thank PM Modi for launching this scheme.”

A third beneficiary added, “This scheme by PM Modi is a gift for the poor. I’m receiving 100 per cent benefit through low-cost medicines.”

The Centre launched the PMBJP scheme to make quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all. Under the scheme, dedicated outlets known as Jan Aushadhi Kendras are opened across the country to provide medicines at rates that are about 50-80 per cent cheaper than those of branded medicines, resulting in savings of about Rs 38,000 crore to citizens in comparison to the prices of branded medicines. 2,110 medicines and 315 surgicals, medical consumables and devices are available under the scheme product basket, covering all major therapeutic groups, such as cardiovascular, anti-cancer, anti-diabetic, anti-infectives, anti-allergic and gastro-intestinal medicines and nutraceuticals.

