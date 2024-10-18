Madhya Pradesh Police Constable Performs Obscene Moves With Female Dancer on Akshay Kumar's ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paan; Shocking Video Emerges

A festive closing ceremony at the 13-day Dussehra fair in Singoli block, Neemuch district, has sparked outrage after a performance descended into obscenity. The event, organized by the Nagar Parishad, was intended to celebrate local culture but ended in controversy, shocking attendees.

The fair featured traditional Ramlila and Ravana Dahan performances in its earlier days, followed by cultural showcases from local schools and an All India Kavi Sammelan. However, the final night took a troubling turn when a female dancer performed suggestively to the song "Tip Tip Barsa Paani."

Among those in attendance were municipal council presidents from various regions and police officials, including station in-charge BL Bhabar. In a disturbing display, Singoli councillor Sunil Soni, who also serves as vice-president of the fair committee, was seen pouring water on the scantily clad dancer. Additionally, police officer Madan Sharma, who should have been ensuring appropriate conduct, joined the dancer on stage, further contributing to the inappropriate scene. The incident has provoked significant backlash, leading to a formal investigation into the conduct of those involved.