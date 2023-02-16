Madras HC directs authorities to remove encroachments on Bodhinayakanur-Uttampalayam road within eight weeks

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court has directed the authorities to remove the encroachments on the Bodhinayakanur-Uttampalayam road in Theni district within eight weeks.

Paul Raj's petition was being heard in court.

The assistant executive engineer for highway construction and maintenance Theni, stated at the counter that a notice was issued to the encroachers. However, in November 2021, more than 100 people went on a hunger strike to protest against the removal of encroachments.

They also expressed their displeasure in front of the assistant executive engineer. Therefore, the act of removing the encroachments was dropped for the time being by the authorities, since there was the apprehension of law and order issues.

"As it is the duty of the authorities to remove the encroachments obstructing traffic, the authorities took steps to remove the encroachments within eight weeks with adequate police protection," the judges said.

Accepting these petitions, the Division Bench comprising Justice D. Krishnakumar and Justice L. Victoria Gowri ordered if necessary, officials can take police protection to remove encroachments, the judges said.

( With inputs from ANI )

