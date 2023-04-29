Madras HC directs Madurai administration to consider plea to close liquor shops during Chithirai festival

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 29 : The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court has ordered the Madurai district administration to consider a petition demanding the closure of Tasmac (liquor shops) and clubs during Chithirai festival in the district.

The HC has directed the administration to consider the plea filed by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader demanding the closure of liquor shops and entertainment clubs from April 30 to May 5 during the festival in Madurai.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Madurai district administration announced a holiday for the district on May 5 as part of the festival.

The celebrations of the world-renowned Chithirai festival of Madurai started with flag hoisting on April 23. The festival's main event is Kallazhagar's entry into the Vaigai waters, which will be held on May 5. In view of this, the district administration has announced a holiday for the district on May 5, informed the temple authorities.

The 12-day festival at the Meenakshi temple comprises several events, including the 'Pattabhishekam' (Meenakshi goddess coronation) on April 30, followed by the goddess Meenakshi and Amman Sundareswarar's celestial wedding on May 2, and the Chariot Festival on May 3.

The festival concludes on May 4 with the Theerthavari at the Meenakshi Amman temple.

As part of the Chitrai festival, Kallaghar's descent into the Vaigai River takes place on May 5.

