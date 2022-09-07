Madras HC directs TN to conduct proper counselling for teenage sexual offenders

Chennai, Sep 7 The Madras High Court's Madurai bench has directed the Tamil Nadu government to give proper counselling to teenage sexual offenders.

Calling on the state government to set up a mechanism wherein counselling is given to teenagers involved in sexual offenses, a division bench of Justices J. Nisha Banu and N. Anand Venkatesh observed that the government must ensure that such efforts are undertaken or else the teenage first-time offenders have a chance of turning into hardened criminals.

The court said that the children would then lose their entire lives and said that the government must not allow such a scenario to happen.

The court was hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by a person who sought the quashing of the detention order passed by the Virudhunagar District Collector against his 18-year-old son in 2021.

The Collector had passed the detention orders against the teenager holding that he was a sexual offender and the petitioner sought a direction from the court to set his son free and at his liberty.

Setting aside the detention order, the court said that technology was posing a great challenge and was impacting the minds of teenagers, as it observed that the detenu was an 18-year-old and his co-accused, a minor girl.

It said that teenagers are easily falling prey to pornographic content through mobile phones and their minds are polluted and confused. It also observed that they do things without understanding their consequences, and once these teenagers are arrested and put in prison, the government must develop mechanisms and efforts must be taken to attend to their mental perversions.

It also stressed that the purpose of confining a teenager to prison is not to abandon him and throw him out of the mainstream of society.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor