Madurai: Fire Erupts at Bharathi Hospital Building in K Pudur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at the nurses' hostel on the third floor of Bharathi Hospital Building in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on Tuesday morning, December 31. According to the information, the incident occurred at around 7.30 am in a hospital which is situated in K Pudur area.

At the time of incident five nurses were present in the hospital were rescued safely by local police and firefighters. However, one trainee doctor suffered mild discomfort due to smoke, but now reported to be in stable condition. Firefighters reached the spot from Tallakulam and doused the ranging blaze in two hours of effort.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Fire broke out in a private hospital in Madurai. Fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries or casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/TIBO62urkh — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2024

Also Read | Doda House Fire: Huge Blaze Erupts at House in Behota Village of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Initial investigation revealed that the blaze erupted due to electrical short circuit in the air conditioner (AC).