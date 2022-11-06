Madurai: Six held after video went viral of miscreants assaulting 50-year-old man

Six out of seven people arrested over assaulting a 50-year-old person, while he came to pick up his daughter in Madurai Meenal Women College in Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

The police made arrests on Saturday after a complaint was registered at Madurai Sellur Police Station. "One out of six arrested is a college student," officials said.

According to the police, a group of youngsters were creating a ruckus, approaching the Women's College in an allegedly inebriated condition.

"The brawl started over a normal incident. The youngsters assaulted the man after the 50-year-old asked the miscreants to go quietly because a funeral procession was passing by," Mohan Raj, Madurai North deputy commissioner of police told ANI.

"The group of youngsters attacked the man in front of several students in front of the college gate. Pertaining to the matter, a case was registered against seven people at Madurai Sellur Police Station. Six people including one college student have been arrested so far," the senior police officer said. "We have written a letter to the college principal of the student seeking action against him. We have directed the police to patrol the areas where the girls' college is located," Mohan Raj added.

Following the incident, the police have beefed up the security near all the women's colleges in Madurai.

Earlier, a case was registered against 11 people at the Madurai Tallakulam Police Station on October 30, when a few youths entered the Lady Dok Women's College in Madurai and allegedly harassed the students there.

"So far we have arrested 10 people in this case and four two-wheelers have been seized. five out of 10 arrested were college students," police said in a statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

