Maghi Fair: Akali Dal for free tubewell connection to all left-out farmers

Muktsar, Jan 14 Sounding the bugle for the 2027 assembly elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Wednesday announced his party was committed to correcting historical injustices like diverting Punjab’s water to Rajasthan through the Rajasthan canal and he announced poll promises, including free tubewell connection to all left-out farmers.

The Akali Dal president also appealed to all leaders who wanted to save Punjab to come back into the party fold, saying all those who had left the party due to any anger or grievance should return back in the interest of Punjab and its future generations.

Addressing a party conference attended by thousands of people at the Maghi Mela, the SAD chief paid glowing tributes to the 40 Muktas who had paid the supreme sacrifice for the Panth even as he thanked the party cadre as well as Punjabis for braving extreme cold wave conditions to participate in thousands in the party conference.

Asserting that this year’s participation had broken all previous records, Badal said “even I got delayed by one hour as I was stuck in traffic and had to walk four km to reach the conference site”.

“This is a clear indication of the change of wind in the state. Punjabis want to see the end of Aam Aadmi Party rule and are eager to vote in their own regional party to save their future generations,” he added.

In a speech, which will resonate for long, Badal said in case “Punjabis gives the SAD to form the next government in Punjab it would introduce pro-farmer, pro-poor and pro- youth schemes besides ending gangster Raj”.

He said free tubewell connections would be given to all farmers who did not have a connection. “Underground pipes will be installed to ensure canal water reaches tail ends, all lift pumps which have been removed will be reinstalled, waterlogging will be tackled and land rights will be given to all those ploughing land along riverbeds”.

He also announced that free “takseem” will be done to distinguish individual ownership besides allowing registry of land within ‘Lal Dora’ of villages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor