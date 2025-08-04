Maha CM welcomes SC ruling on new ward structure and 27 pc OBC quota in local body elections

Mumbai, Aug 4 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on conducting local and civic body elections under the newly proposed ward structure with 27 per cent reservation for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He said that this has paved the way for holding the long-overdue polls to the municipal corporations, municipal councils, Zilla Parishads, and other local bodies in Maharashtra.

CM Fadnavis, in his reaction, said, “The Supreme Court verdict regarding OBC reservation has two meanings. In the previous order (May 6), the court had said that elections should be held as per the old OBC reservation (27 per cent), and the same direction has now been confirmed.”

He pointed out that, therefore, the OBC quota will be applicable in the upcoming local and civic body elections, adding that the Supreme Court has also said that elections will be held as per the 2017 ward structure, not as per the 2022 ward structure.

“Therefore, both the demands of the state government have been accepted. The Supreme Court has given its approval to hold the upcoming local and civic body elections with OBC reservation,” he said.

NCP minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal said the ensuing local and civic body elections will be held with this 27 per cent OBC reservation and new ward structure.

“In its judgment of May 6, the SC had ruled that elections would be held with 27 per cent reservation. In today’s ruling, the apex court has confirmed its earlier judgment, saying the elections will be held with a new ward structure,” he said.

The minister added that the SC has clearly said that the composition of wards and their structure is entirely the prerogative of the state government, which has enacted a law in this regard.

“There is no stay on that law. Therefore, today’s apex court order has paved the way for holding local and civic body elections in the state with a 27 per cent OBC quota and with a new ward structure,” he remarked.

NCP SP legislator Jitendra Awhad also hailed the apex court order. However, he accused the MahaYuti government of wasting three years due to vested interests.

The local and civic body elections in Maharashtra have been stuck since 2022 due to litigation over the implementation of the OBC reservation.

The apex court had ordered a status quo on OBC reservation in local body elections in August 2022.

Besides, petitions had also challenged the Banthia report in the court. The Banthia Committee had compiled empirical data on OBC, but it was challenged by various OBC organisations.

