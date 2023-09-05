Maha Congress to mark Rahul Gandhi’s BJY anniversary with ‘padyatras’

Mumbai, Sep 5 The Maharashtra Congress will commemorate party MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY)’s first anniversary on Thursday with a series of padayatras and other programmes, party leaders said here on Tuesday.

On Sep. 7, 2022, Gandhi had embarked on his south-north BJY marching nearly 4,000-kms from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to unite the minds and hearts of the people, said state Congress President Nana Patole.

To mark the occasion, the state Congress will take small BJY’s in all districts in the state with the participation of the local population and hundreds of party activists.

Various leaders including state President Patole, Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, CLP Leader Balasaheb Thorat, Legislative Council Group Leader Satej Patil, state Working President M. Arif Naseem Khan, ex-CMs Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan, Chandrakant Handore, Basavaraj Patil, Praniti Shinde, Kunal Patil and others will address press conferences in their respective districts at 1 pm on Thursday.

They will highlight the issues confronting the people like runaway inflation, massive unemployment, the economic issues, problems of youth and women, etc under the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the past 10 years that have made life miserable for the ordinary masses.

After the media-briefings, they will launch the hour-long mini-BJY in all the districts from a local historical site and culminate into public meetings later, said Patole.

