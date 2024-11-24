Maha election results will impact upcoming polls in Delhi: Kailash Gahlot

New Delhi, Nov 24 After the BJP-led MahaYuti alliance secured a landslide victory in the Assembly elections in Maharashtra, party leader Kailash Gahlot has said that the poll result would have an impact on the upcoming Delhi polls expected to take place early next year.

He also mentioned the Assembly poll results in Maharashtra as an important moment for both the state and the entire nation.

"It is a very big day for Maharashtra and the entire nation. The credit for this victory goes to PM Modi and every BJP worker. The public has placed their trust in the BJP, which stands for a developed nation. The results will affect the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections also..." Gahlot said.

When asked about the Delhi elections, he added, "The people of Delhi deserve the best infrastructure and services. They understand that for the development of Delhi, the BJP government must be formed."

Earlier on Saturday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal termed the MahaYuti alliance's win in Maharashtra a 'good message' to accelerate the goal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developed India 2047, adding that the people in Maharashtra supported the good work done by the Prime Minister.

Piyush Goyal also noted that the people of Maharashtra have rejected the politics of appeasement of the Congress and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling MahaYuti alliance won the Maharashtra Assembly polls and won the polls with a landslide mandate.

In Maharashtra, the BJP led the MahaYuti alliance to a smashing victory carrying its allies - Shiv Sena and NCP - with its momentum.

The BJP has won 132 seats; Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, won 41 seats. The state has 288 Assembly seats.

The constituents of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a huge jolt with Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray winning 20 seats, Congress 16, and NCP (SCP) led by Sharad Pawar only 10 seats.

The BJP saw a fabulous strike rate with the party winning 133 of the 148 seats it contested in Maharashtra.

The party's allies Shiv Sena and NCP also have a very good strike rate.

The Assembly elections in Maharashtra were held on November 20.

