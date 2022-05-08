Maha: Girl from Bihar found dead in Swaraj Express at Palghar

Mumbai, May 8 In a mystery development, the body of a young girl from Bihar was found in the toilet of the S4 coach of the Swaraj Express in Palghar, a Western Railway official said here on Sunday.

The incident was reported nearly two hours post the train left Bandra Terminus at 11 a.m. today after passengers on the Mumbai-Vaishnodevi Katra (Jammu) train complained.

Accordingly, the train was given a special halt at Dahanu Road station in Palghar at 13.10 pm.

The co-passengers informed that the girl had gone inside the toilet but did not come out for a long time so they summoned the Traveling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on board the train.

The TTE, along with help from the passengers, tried to break open the door of the washroom but failed as it was locked from inside.

After the train halted, the railways staff managed to open the door latch and found the girl lying on the floor with a cloth around her neck, apparently motionless and not responding.

Her Aadhar Card was recovered which showed her identity as Aarti Kumar, age 20 and a resident of Bihar, Western Railway Chief Spokesperson Sumit Thakur confirmed.

The body has been shifted to the Cottage Hospital in Dahan Road and the medicos' report is awaited and the police have been informed for further investigations.

It is not immediately known whether it was a suicide or murder or accident, and whether she was travelling alone or with someone else.

Later, after nearly an hour's delay, the 12471 Swaraj Express train departed from Dahanu Road station for its onward journey to Vaishno Devi Katra.

