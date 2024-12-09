Maha govt condemns injustice against Marathi-speaking people in border areas

Mumbai, Dec 9 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday announced that the state government condemns injustice by the Karnataka government to the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas including Belgaum.

He further said that the Karnataka government's stance that Marathi-speaking people should not hold a meeting in Belgaum is a violation of constitutional rights.

He also claimed that the Karnataka minister’s statement with regard to the removal of a portrait of VD Savarkar from the Karnataka State Assembly was quite serious, saying that the state government condemns this move.

In his statement in the state council, the Chief Minister said the Maharashtra legislature stands firmly behind the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas and declared that the fight will continue for a united Maharashtra with Belgaum and Nipani as its part.

“Twelve crore people of the state and the Marathi people from all over the world stand firmly with the Marathi-speaking people in the Karnataka border area. We have provided education, and health services for the Marathi-speaking people in the border areas. Our government will continue to be ready to solve the problems of Marathi speakers in the border areas,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that the Karnataka government opposed the gathering of Marathi-speaking people in the border areas.

“A Member of the Maharashtra Integration Committee was arrested. People's representatives were also stationed. Maharashtra Government strongly condemns this act of the Karnataka Government. I too have been jailed in the struggle of Marathi-speaking people and the role of our government is the same as that of Hinduhruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray,” he added.

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Ambadas Danve raised the issue in the House with regard to the Karnataka government’s purported move to remove the portrait of VD Savarkar from its state Assembly.

He also criticised the Karnataka government for not allowing the Marathi-speaking people to hold a public meeting at Belgaum.

Danve later submitted a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urging that the state government should send a proposal to the Centre to declare Belgaum a unit on territory, especially in the wake of injustice done to the Marathi-speaking people there by the Karnataka government.

