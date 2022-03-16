Maha: Maoist couple with Rs 2 mn bounty surrenders

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra), March 16 In a significant development, two hardcore Maoists, a married couple, carrying a total reward of Rs 2 million on their heads and the husband responsible for the deaths of at least 31 security personnel in ambushes, surrendered before the authorities, police said here on Wednesday.

They are Dipak alias Munshi Ramsu Ishtam, 34, of Maharashtra and his wife Shambatti Navaru Alam, 25, of Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh, said Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal.

While Dipak worked as a deputy commander of Platoon No. 21, his wife Shambatti was a member in the same unit, and the couple carried rewards of Rs 16 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs, respectively.

Dipak faces charges of 3 murders, 8 encounters and 2 arsons committed along with his Maoist gangs, and Shambatti was with the Jan Militia and involved in two major encounters with the security forces, Goyal added.

In his Maoist career, Dipak carried out half a dozen deadly ambushes against the security forces in Chhattisgarh, killing a total of 31 policemen.

He was recruited in the Kasansur Dalam as a LOS Member in July 2001, worked as a Protection Guard of Central Committee Member named Devji, and was promoted as a Deputy Commander in 2004, onto Platoon Commander in 2009 and was currently working as a Divisional Committee Member of Platoon No. 21.

Shambatti joined the Maoist militia in 2015 with Platoon No. 16 and then shifted to Platoon No. 21, where she worked till her surrender on Wednesday.

Given their bloody reputation, the government had announced bounties of Rs 16 lakhs and Rs 4 lakhs on their heads, said Goyal, flanked by his team of Additional SPs Somay Munde, Sameer Shaikh, Anuj Tare, and API Babasaheb Dudhal

As per the government's surrender policy, the couple will get Rs 10 million, and other benefits to ensure they are fully rehabilitated.

Goyal added that in the past 3 years, a total of 45 dreaded Maoists have laid down arms, including seniors like 5 DVCs, 2 Commanders, 3 Deputy Commanders, 34 Members and one Jan Militia Member.

In the past over a decade around 650 Maoists have surrendered and have been fully rehabilitated with homes, farming plots, official documents, benefits under various government welfare schemes, education, etc., and Goyal appealed to the other Maoists to give up violence and take advantage of a normal life in society.

