Maha: MSRTC to add 1300 new buses to its fleet

Mumbai, Dec 17 Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a special New Year gift for its passengers. The state-owned transport service will add over 1,300 new buses to its fleet in a significant move aimed at addressing long-standing bus shortages

In the past few years, the MSRTC has witnessed a decline of 11 lakh daily commuters due to a reduced number of buses. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the corporation had approximately 18,500 buses in its fleet, with 15,500 buses actively serving around 65 lakh passengers daily.

However, the pandemic and subsequent maintenance issues led to a shortfall of nearly 1,000 buses, reducing the active fleet to around 14,500 and bringing daily passenger numbers down to 54 lakh. This shortage persisted despite increasing demand, resulting in financial losses for the corporation.

To reverse this trend, MSRTC has decided to include around 1,300 new buses on a rental basis. Approximately 450 of these buses will be deployed in regions such as Mumbai-Pune, Nashik-Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur-Amravati, among others. These buses are expected to start operations in the new year.

This initiative is anticipated to not only help MSRTC recover from its financial losses but also ensure affordable transportation for the economically weaker sections of society.

Passengers travelling across Maharashtra will benefit from improved services without feeling the pinch of rising costs.

With this expansion, MSRTC aims to restore its position as a reliable and widely used transport service. For the millions who depend on the iconic "Lal Pari" buses, this announcement is indeed a New Year’s gift from the state corporation.

--IANS

