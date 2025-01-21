Mahakumbh 2025: Gautam Adani performs puja at 'Triveni Sangam', calls it an 'amazing experience'

Prayagraj, Jan 21 Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani attended the grand Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday, marking his visit with significant spiritual participation. Accompanied by his wife, Priti Adani, he first visited the ISKCON camp at the Kumbh Mela, where the couple actively engaged with devotees by distributing Mahaprasad.

Following the warm welcome, Gautam and Priti Adani took part in a sacred puja at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati rivers converge. The couple also visited and offered their prayers at the Bade Hanuman Temple during their pilgrimage.

Speaking to the media, Gautam Adani expressed his awe at the experience, saying, “I have come to the land of Prayagraj, and it has been a wonderful experience. The divinity and grandeur of the Mahakumbh cannot be described in words. On behalf of all Indians, I heartily thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their leadership. I also extend my gratitude to the Uttar Pradesh administration, especially the police and sanitation workers, who have managed the influx of visitors so effectively. The arrangements here are truly remarkable and can serve as a case study for management institutes and corporate houses. For me, nothing is more precious than the blessings of Maa Ganga.”

Adani’s visit to Maha Kumbh underscores the deep connection between faith and service, as has been underlined in unique initiatives by the Adani Group like ‘Mahaprasad Seva’ and copies of ‘Aarti Sangrah’ to devotees.

An integral part of the Adani Group’s contribution to the Kumbh Mela is its collaboration with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) to distribute Mahaprasad to the millions of pilgrims. Devotees at Mahakumbh are continuously praising Gautam Adani for his role in supporting this monumental event. The overwhelming response to the initiative reflects the spiritual and humanitarian impact of Adani Group's contribution.

The Mahaprasad will be offered for the entire duration of the fair i.e. till February 26. Adani Group has also collaborated with Gita Press for the free distribution of 1 crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees at Mahakumbh.

Meanwhile, the spirit of devotion remained unshaken at the Mela ground despite the challenges posed by the chilly winter weather and dense fog.

On the ninth day of the Mahakumbh, over 1.59 million devotees braved the freezing temperatures to bathe at the Triveni Sangam. According to the Uttar Pradesh government, by January 20, more than 88.1 million devotees had already visited the Sangam, making the Kumbh Mela one of the largest gatherings of humanity in the world.

The Mahakumbh Mela, held once every 12 years at four rotating locations—Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain—continues to be a beacon of faith and devotion for millions of Hindus around the world. The event holds immense significance, offering an opportunity to cleanse one's sins and seek spiritual renewal.

