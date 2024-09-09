Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Health Update: Ayodhya Ram Mandir Trust Chief Hospitalised, Condition Critical

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has been admitted to a private hospital here in critical condition. He was admitted to the Intensive care unit (ICU) of Medanta Hospital at about 6.30 pm on Sunday after he fell ill due to a urinary problem and low food intake, according to medical bulletin issued by the hospital.

Ram Mandir trust chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das hospitalised, condition critical



"His condition is under control now. We pray for his health. Medanta will try its best to treat him and send him back home," says Dr. Rakesh Kapoor

“His condition is under control now. We pray for his health. Medanta will try its best to treat him and send him back home,” said Director of Medanta Hospital Dr. Rakesh Kapoor.

The 86-year-old Mahant was undergoing treatment in Gwalior for the last few days, and was brought to the Medanta Hospital after his condition showed no improvement. His condition still remains critical, it said.

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust admitted to the ICU ward of Lucknow's Medanta Hospital. His health remains critical. A team of doctors is monitoring his health condition.

He has previously received treatment at the same hospital in critical health condition, Das is the chairman of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is building the Ram temple in Ayodhya.