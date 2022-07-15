Maharashtra: 1 held, 4 booked for negligence in Vasai landslide incident

The crime branch arrested one person for negligence in connection with the Vasai landslide incident in which two people were reported dead while two others were severely injured.

The team of Vasai Unit 02 (Crime Branch) under (Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar) MBVV Police Commissionerate arrested Ajit Singh, an owner of a realty company, last night from the Kandivali area of Mumbai.

Singh, who had constructed the Mitwa chawl, has been booked under IPC section 304 and also Sections 52,53 and 54 of the Maharashtra Regional and Town Planning Act (MRTP) Act, 1966 Kandivali area of Mumbai late last night.

The Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) had registered two FIRs at the Valiv police station against a total of 5 persons.

In the second FIR, a case has been registered against Shailendra Nishad, Ratnesh Pandey, Anil Kumar Dubey and an unidentified real estate agent under the MRTP Act.

A landslide incident was reported in the Vasai area of Palghar district on Wednesday following heavy rainfall which has been pounding several parts of the state.

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister expressed his grief over the incident and took note of the situation.

"The relatives of the deceased will be provided Rs 4 lakh each from Palghar District Collector's Natural Disaster Fund and Rs 2 lakh each from Vasai Virar Corporation. Besides, he instructed the concerned administration to pay Rs 50,000 each to the injured for treatment," tweeted Eknath Shinde.

A red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday is said to continue for several districts of Maharashtra, including Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur. There is an Orange alert for rainfall today in Mumbai, Thane, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nandurbar.

According to IMD fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall are expected over Maharashtra and several other states during the next four to five days.

On Monday, various temples submerged under the Godavari river in Nashik, due to incessant rain over the past three days.

( With inputs from ANI )

