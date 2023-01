Maharashtra: 12 deer die after jumping from bridge in Solapur

Twelve deer died after they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in Solapur district, said the police.

Police personnel reached the spot and bodies of deer were taken away from the highway, added the police.

"Twelve deer died after getting injured as they jumped from a bridge on the Solapur-Mandrup bypass road in the Solapur district. Police personnel reached the spot & bodies of deer were taken away from the highway," said Senior Police Inspector Uday Singh Patil.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor