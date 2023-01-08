Maharashtra: 20-year-old man found dead behind college building in Thane

A man was found dead behind the building of Joshi Bedekar College in the Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu whose age, according to the police is 20-year-old.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

More details are awaited as the further probe is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor