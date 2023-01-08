Maharashtra: 20-year-old man found dead behind college building in Thane

By ANI | Published: January 8, 2023 02:10 PM 2023-01-08T14:10:29+5:30 2023-01-08T19:45:02+5:30

A man was found dead behind the building of Joshi Bedekar College in the Thane district on Sunday, police ...

Maharashtra: 20-year-old man found dead behind college building in Thane

A man was found dead behind the building of Joshi Bedekar College in the Thane district on Sunday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Raja Babu whose age, according to the police is 20-year-old.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

More details are awaited as the further probe is underway.

